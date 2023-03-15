A girl accused a young man of fabricating a new trick to escape from his promise to marry her, and to seize 215 thousand dirhams that were transferred to him after he claimed to have cancer and needed funds for travel and treatment, as he fabricated the news of his death during treatment abroad, while the Abu Dhabi Family Court and Civil and Administrative Cases rejected suit.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, requesting to address the Social Support to provide her with a true copy of the defendant’s statement in the record as well as a copy of the transfers attached to the file that bears her identity number and phone number, and in reserve to assign an expert whose task is to transfer to government agencies, including Social Support, to see The file of the complaint registered with it, which contained transfer documents and the defendant’s acknowledgment of receiving sums of money, and obliging him to pay her an amount of 215 thousand dirhams and the legal interest.

The girl indicated that the defendant promised her marriage, and during that period he claimed that he was going through financial hardship and that he was burdened with debt, suffering from cancer, and would like to travel for treatment abroad, which prompted her to lend him sums of money totaling 215 thousand dirhams, after which he evaded her and was surprised by his brother informing her of the death of the defendant and after a while It turned out that he was not dead, and when she asked him to fulfill his promise to marry and return the sum of money, he was procrastinating in that, while the defendant submitted a memorandum requesting a time for comment.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that the plaintiff demanded 215,000 dirhams from the defendant after a relationship arose between them and he promised her to marry, but she did not provide any evidence to prove the validity of her claim, and her statements were sent without support or evidence, and what she submitted of bank statements does not indicate that she was withdrawn. The sums of money are based on the reason for the claim and do not prove that they were loaned to the defendant, and thus the lawsuit lacked evidence to prove its validity, and it was based on no support from reality and law, and the court decides to reject it in its case as it will be stated in the operative.

And on the plaintiff’s request to address the Social Support to provide her with a true copy of the defendant’s statement of the record, as well as a copy of the transfers attached to the file that bears the plaintiff’s identity number and phone number, and in reserve, to assign an expert whose task is to move to government agencies, including social support, to view the file of the communication registered with it, which It contained the transfer documents and the defendant’s acknowledgment of receiving the amounts from the plaintiff. The court indicated that it is judicially established that the subject-matter court is not obligated to take any investigation procedure in the case or answer any request, including addressing the official or non-official authorities, whenever they exist. There is enough papers in the case to form her belief, and therefore the court is not obligated to respond to her request to address social support or to delegate an expert report, and then decides to reject it, and the court ruled to reject the case in its case and oblige the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.