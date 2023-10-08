The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance ruled that a young man was required to pay 22,325 dirhams for medical services to a dental clinic that performed plastic surgery on his teeth.

In the details, a dental clinic filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which it demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay it 22 thousand and 325 dirhams, and the legal interest at 9% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, with the defendant bearing the fees, expenses and fees, noting that it provided Medical services for the defendant, but he did not pay the amounts he owed.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that the defendant opened a file with the plaintiff (the clinic) marked with his signature, in preparation for providing medical services. It is also evident from the invoice dated August 2017 that the clinic provided medical services for the defendant, consisting of “veneers” and “Ceramics” for teeth, worth 22 thousand and 325 dirhams, noting that the invoice issued by the clinic is considered a type of regular commercial books that have the authority to prove in commercial matters, and nothing was presented in the papers that contradict the occurrence of the interaction between the plaintiff and the defendant, and the latter’s liability was occupied as a result of this interaction. In favor of the plaintiff, what is stated in the invoice constitutes evidence against the defendant, and the court will take it into consideration.

Regarding the request for compensation, the court indicated that the defendant’s debt is occupied by the amount of the claim in favor of the plaintiff, which is a known amount and his procrastination in payment has been proven, as the papers were devoid of evidence of the defendant’s payment of the debt, which provides conditions for the plaintiff’s entitlement to legal interest as compensation for the malfunction. And delay. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 22 thousand and 325 dirhams, and the legal interest at the rate of 5% annually from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, not to exceed the principal of the debt, while obligating him to pay judicial expenses.