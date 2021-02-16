A brief exchange of messages on a social network has prevented a young man from being tried for a crime of rape, of which he had been accused by a girl from his town, Cieza, with whom he had sexual relations after meeting in a nightclub. The woman assured that the meeting had not been consented, but by force, but her statements have collided with the response she gave to the suspect when, shortly after the sexual contact, he sent her a heart through Instagram. “Listen to me, don’t tell anyone, please,” he asked the boy, as if he were ashamed or regretting what had just happened.

The events occurred in June 2019, when the woman, who was going through very difficult times due to the death of a very close person, went to the door of the nightclub where she was with her friends and sat on the stairs of entry. A few minutes later, a twenty-year-old boy came out and, seeing her saddened, asked her what was wrong. She explained it to him and, according to his version, told him that she wanted to go home, which made the young man offer to accompany her.

During the journey, the man would have directed her towards the riverside promenade and would have started to get aggressive, and she explained that, although she wanted to tell her uncle on her mobile, she did not dare because she carried it in her backpack and was afraid to take it. Finally, as he passed through the municipal study hall, he pushed open a door, pushed her inside, and allegedly raped her on the stairs. Then, the girl declared, the man fled.

The judge concludes that the girl’s reaction does not fit her version and that for this reason “she cannot be credited”



The woman’s version differs drastically from that of the suspect, as he pointed out that both had begun to kiss at the door of the nightclub and that they then looked for a place where they could enjoy greater privacy. And he acknowledged to the judge that they practiced sex by mutual agreement on the stairs of the study center, although they left in the middle of the act, after hearing a noise, and then continued in a field.

Beaten out of the disco



When they finished, he offered to accompany her and she told him that she was going to call her uncle to go with him. A few minutes later, the boy sent her a message on Instagram, with a heart, and she asked him not to tell anyone what had happened. The young man returned to the disco and, when he went out into the street, in the daylight, he was allegedly beaten by the woman’s uncle and a group of friends, since the girl, apparently, had told them that she had just been raped.

In the judicial proceedings, there is the statement of a witness who saw the couple walking before the alleged rape took place and who explained in court that both were walking naturally and that he did not observe anything strange or show any aggression or tension in the couple. He also reported that both were writing messages on their respective mobiles and that the boy even stopped to talk to him, which collides with the girl’s statement that she could not use the phone to alert her uncle.

The defense of the accused, assumed by the office of Mariano Bó and Pablo Martínez, demanded the file of the proceedings taking into account all these significant circumstances and the judge has done so. He emphasizes in his car that there is no sign of injury or assault, emphasizes that the messages “do not fit the version” of the woman and concludes that, for all this, “credibility cannot be granted” to the complaint.