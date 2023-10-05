Thursday, October 5, 2023, 01:35



Updated 08:47h.

A young man is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital following the brutal beating he received early Sunday morning in Murcia. According to sources close to the investigation, the affected person, in his early twenties and from Orihuela, is seriously injured after being assaulted by an unknown person at dawn in the parking lot of the Carrefour del Infante Juan Manuel hypermarket when he was leaving a concert by the group Marea.

The National Police has already started an investigation to try to locate as soon as possible the person responsible for this brutal attack, which was reported by a relative of the victim. The attack, as explained by sources, occurred on Sunday, around two in the morning, when the young man was going to pick up his car after enjoying the concert at La Fica. Upon entering the aforementioned parking lot with a friend, the boy had a verbal argument with the driver of a car and continued on his way to his vehicle.

The attacked person, a resident of Orihuela, is in critical condition in the La Arrixaca hospital.

When they were next to their car, a white Mercedes approached them both and a man got out and gave the twenty-year-old a strong blow to the face, causing him to collapse. Once on the ground, apparently, the aggressor along with the driver of the first vehicle with whom the victim had exchanged a few words continued kicking him numerous times in the head and body. Later, they allegedly fled the area, leaving the young man seriously injured. The victim was transferred to the ICU of La Arrixaca where he remains admitted, in a critical condition.

Investigators take statements from witnesses and try to obtain recordings from cameras at a nearby location.

The National Police moved to the area and collected information from several people who witnessed the attack. In addition, agents are trying to access security camera images from a nearby fast food restaurant, the content of which could be crucial to the investigation. At the moment there have been no arrests.