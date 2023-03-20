The Al Ain Court of Appeal annulled a ruling by the Court of First Instance that obligated a young man to pay another 103,000 dirhams, the value of a trust receipt. The court ruled to prove the reconciliation of the appellant and the appellant against them, and the commitment of the first to pay 100,000 dirhams, the value of the trust receipt, over 50 months.

In the details, two young men filed a lawsuit against a third, requesting that he pay them the 100,000 dirhams owed by him and obligate him to 20,000 dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages, on the basis that they owe the young man the amount claimed by virtue of a trust receipt, as the first plaintiff had handed over The amount was given to the young man for delivering it to the second plaintiff, but he breached his obligations and took the amount for himself, and the defendant was convicted of the criminal case.

During the examination of the case, the young man submitted a response memorandum, at the end of which he asked to direct the decisive oath to the plaintiffs, and the Court of First Instance ordered the young man to pay 103 thousand dirhams to the first plaintiff.

This judiciary did not gain acceptance from the young man, so he appealed to him, wailing against the appealed ruling, refusing to direct the decisive oath, and relied on the conviction of the appellant under the criminal ruling. On the appellant’s obligation to pay 100,000 dirhams, the value of the trust receipt to the appellant, in monthly installments of 2,000 dirhams for each installment, and the court ruled to prove what the two parties agreed upon and make it in the force of the executive document.