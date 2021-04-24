The firefighters have found his body about three meters from the shore, two meters deep EP Saturday, April 24, 2021, 7:37 PM



A young man drowned this Saturday afternoon in the Can Llop reservoir, in Caldes de Malavella (Gerona). The Firefighters of the Generalitat have been alerted at 1.36 pm that the young man, who had come to the area accompanied by a group of friends, was drowning in the water, they reported in a statement.

Shortly after starting the search tasks to find him – about 2.30 p.m. – they found his body about three meters from the shore, two meters deep, and members of the Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) have found him performed – unsuccessfully – resuscitation maneuvers.

The underwater unit of the Special Action Group (GRAE) has been activated – by land and air with helicopter – the mountain unit and three support teams.

Three ambulances and psychological support teams from the SEM, Mossos d’Esquadra patrols and members of the Local Police have traveled to the place.