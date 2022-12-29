Three years ago, the streamer known as BenjiFishy decided to drop out of school with the desire to become a professional gamer. Fortnite. This he did with the support of his mother after winning a series of tournaments. However, this year he just announced his retirement from Epic Games’ competitive battle royale scene.

The reason behind this is very much related to the pandemic. Since shortly after he decided to dedicate himself to Fortnite professionally, COVID-19 put an obstacle to his dreams. Epic Games canceled several in-person events, and Benjifishy’s views dropped from 4 million viewers to just 3,000.

BenjiFishy shared a video where he talked about his ‘retirement’ from the competitive battle royale scene. Here he mentioned that he also has a sort of jaded feeling with this title. Since he started his career in search of ‘doing something he liked’, it no longer makes sense for him to continue playing it.

We recommend you: Playing Fortnite, League of Legends and Warzone will improve your skills at work

But all is not lost for BenjiFishy, ​​as he will now leave Fortnite to seek luck in competitions Valorant. He also announced that he will join the Enterprise Esports team, one of the best known in the Czech Republic.. The streamer was also excited about the game changer. Since he managed to reach his highest level without a problem and sees that he is very popular on Twitch. Do you think that now I can succeed?

What is Fortnite?

Fortnite is a game created by Epic Games that started as a cooperative survival game. However, soon after it launched a battle royale mode where 100 players competed at the same time to claim victory. This one became very popular and continues to have a huge player base..

Source: Epic Games

Because it lends itself so much to competitiveness, many esports events related to it have sprung up. Unfortunately during the pandemic these were suspended, but little by little they have been recovering. Although it seems that now they will not have the presence of BenjiFishy.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.