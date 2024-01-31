The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to oblige a young man who seized a girl’s car without her knowledge or consent to pay the girl 20,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered, and to transfer traffic violations worth 10,385 dirhams from the plaintiff’s name to the defendant’s traffic code.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, demanding that he be obliged to pay her compensation in the amount of 68 thousand dirhams for the damage she suffered as a result of his seizure of her car, while obliging him to pay an amount of 10 thousand and 385 dirhams, the value of the violations he committed with the car, while obligating him to pay fees and expenses, noting that The defendant used the car owned by her without her permission and approval, committed traffic violations with it, and did not pay the installments. He was convicted according to a criminal ruling, while the defendant was contacted and did not submit a memorandum of response to the lawsuit despite being given sufficient time to do so.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that, according to the legal decision, the criminal ruling issued in the criminal case acquitting or convicting is valid before the civil courts, in what was decided in a necessary and necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the civil and criminal lawsuits and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator. Pointing out that the defendant's mistake is proven, and the plaintiff has suffered damage represented by the loss of use of the vehicle and the losses she sustained as a result of the defendant's judicial prosecution to recover her rights, in addition to the moral damage represented by the state of fear, grief, sorrow and heartbreak, and the causal relationship between the error and the damage has been established, and it is The court then estimates the compensation due to the plaintiff at 20 thousand dirhams, without overestimating the fact that the plaintiff did not provide evidence that the defendant wasted the vehicle until she was determined to have the right to claim its value.

The court approved the plaintiff’s request to transfer the violations to the defendant’s traffic code, noting that what is proven by the court from reviewing the papers is that the vehicle owned by the plaintiff was in the plaintiff’s possession, and the violations requested to be transferred were to his traffic code during the period of his possession of the vehicle, and therefore he is asked about the violations committed on the vehicle. Its value is 10 thousand and 385 dirhams.

The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 20,000 dirhams, and to transfer the traffic violations and black points committed on the vehicle in question, worth 10,385 dirhams, from the plaintiff’s name to the defendant’s traffic code, and obligated him to pay the expenses.