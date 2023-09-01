Friday, September 1, 2023, 12:10



A young man has died after suffering an accident with an electric scooter last Thursday in the city of Granada when he was driving down Aconcagua street. As reported by the Local Police, the driver lost control of the vehicle when taking a curve and fell to the ground, hitting his head. By not wearing a protective helmet, the injuries suffered have ended up costing him his life.

According to the Local Police, the skate “had been lent” and, when taking “a small curve”, he lost control. After being treated urgently, he was transferred to the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital “in serious condition”, where he ended up dying.

“The skate has been made available to our investigation unit, which is going to check its speed limitation since it has two 3500w motors and its technical sheet indicates that it can reach 120 kilometers per hour,” they say from the police force.

From the Local Police they remember the importance that users of electric skates and bicycles “always wear a protective helmet and take out insurance for their vehicles”, even if it is not mandatory.