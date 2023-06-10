A young man of North African origin died this Saturday in Cedillo del Condado (Toledo) after being gored by a bull during a running of the bulls. The events occurred during a running of the bulls held in the streets of this town with a great bullfighting tradition of about 4,000 inhabitants.

The young man, named Mohamed and 21 years old, was enjoying the festivities that this town in the La Sagra region organizes every June in honor of San Antonio de Padua, its patron saint. One of the activities scheduled by his town hall and by the Brotherhood of San Antonio de Padua, founded in 1725, was a running of the bulls through the streets of this town to which he went with the intention of running among the animals. However, before the confinement began in the bullring, agents of the Cedillo del Condado Local Police and the Civil Guard warned him on several occasions of the danger he was running since he was wearing flip-flops and, in addition, he had been partying during the night before.

Despite the warnings, the young man, who was not a resident of the town, recklessly decided to participate in the release of wild cattle since, in addition to his physical condition, one of the bulls was especially violent. The animal, which in its run killed a cow that had been released in the confinement as a tame or halter to accompany the wild cattle, headed towards Mohamed, who was not quick to protect himself behind the fence installed on the tour.

The bull gored him in the buttock, flipping him into the air and then gave him another two gorings to the thorax and neck that were fatal. In fact, the health services that came to help him could only certify his death. A mournful event that has marred the San Antonio Abad festivities in this small town that will end on June 14 and that this Saturday also included a children’s bull run.