The animal has gotten out of control and the rider has fallen to the ground on a path in Horcajo de las Torres

OR32 year old young man died this morning after falling from a horse, on a road outside the Avila town of Horcajo de las Torresas informed to Ical by the mayor of the municipality, Tomás Sanz.

The events occurred on what is known as the Cacharreros trails road when the animal got out of control and began to jump, which caused it to the rider will fall to the ground. When the first neighbors arrived, the injured man was conscious and breathing. The emergency personnel from 1-1-2 quickly arrived, including the helicopter, which “took 12 minutes to arrive,” according to the councilor, but now “they couldn’t do anything and he died.” A basic life support ambulance and a medical team from Madrigal de las Altas Torres were also mobilized.

The judge on duty went to the scene to authorize the removal of the lifeless body.

This is a young man coming from the nearby town of Palacios Rubios (Salamanca), who was very fond of horses and “used to go to Horcajo and ride with a friend from town who has animals in the stable.”