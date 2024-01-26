The Abu Dhabi Court of Family, Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that a girl was obligated to pay a young man 22 thousand dirhams that she transferred to her. She refused to return it and claimed that it was a gift because he wanted to propose to her. The court obligated the defendant to compensate the plaintiff in the amount of 500 dirhams.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit against a girl in which he demanded that she be obligated to pay him 22 thousand dirhams, financial compensation in the amount of 2000 dirhams, interest at 5%, and obligating her to pay fees and expenses, with the ruling including immediate entry into force, indicating that he lent the defendant 22 thousand dirhams for Periods, and she did not return the amount to him, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum in which she decided that the amounts transferred to her from the plaintiff were as donations and gifts, since the plaintiff wanted to propose to her.

For its part, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that, according to the provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, “no one is permitted to take another person’s money without a legitimate reason, and if he takes it, he must return it,” noting that the plaintiff established his present lawsuit based on the fact that he loaned the defendant this amount at intervals. The defendant was present during the hearing of the case and did not deny that the plaintiff transferred this amount to her, and maintained that it was not a loan, but rather gifts and a donation from the plaintiff to her. The papers were devoid of the validity of the defendant’s defense, and she is the one who bears the burden of proving that.

She also did not request an investigation to prove the validity of her defense, and therefore the court proves to her the validity of her debt to the plaintiff in this amount.

Regarding the request for compensation, the court indicated that it concluded that it was the defendant’s error, and that error resulted in material damages to the plaintiff, represented by depriving him of benefit from the amount, and moral damages represented by the feeling of sadness and heartbreak that befell him, which the court deems necessary to compensate the plaintiff for material and moral damages. All for 500 dirhams.

It ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 22,500 dirhams, and obligated her to pay fees and expenses.