The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to reject a young man’s lawsuit in which his former fiancée demanded a refund of 144,000 dirhams, noting that the papers did not contain anything indicating that the amount was as a loan and not as gifts from him to the defendant at the time he got engaged to her.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a girl, demanding that she be obligated to pay 144,650 dirhams and interest at 12% and obligating her to pay fees and expenses and for legal fees, indicating that he had a personal relationship with the defendant and they agreed to propose to her, and at that time she asked him to lend her money. Some of the money, but she did not return the amounts given to her by him as a loan, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum that contained a claim that the case was not permissible to hear due to the previous ruling on it, and she claimed forgery regarding the documents of the conversations through the “WhatsApp” program.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that what is proven from the papers is that the plaintiff had previously filed a lawsuit before the Personal Status Department in which he requested several requests, including a request to oblige the defendant to pay him the amount in question in the present case based on the fact that this amount was a gift from him to his fiancée. The defendant has decided to reject that lawsuit, and the papers in the present lawsuit were devoid of anything indicating that the amount claimed was as a loan and not as gifts from him to the defendant at the time of his engagement to her. Therefore, the lawsuit was filed without any basis and the court ruled to reject the lawsuit as it stands and obligated the plaintiff. Expenses and fees.