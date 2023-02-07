The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a case filed by a young man against a vehicle owner in which he demanded the termination of a vehicle sale contract and a refund of 90,000 dirhams because the seller did not commit to transferring the ownership of the car to his name, noting that the defendant had sought to implement his obligation to transfer the ownership of the car in the name of the plaintiff, but the latter, out of hope, In reducing the price of the vehicle, he wanted to pay an amount less than the agreed price.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit, in which he demanded that a broker and the owner of the “entry discount” vehicle be jointly obligated among themselves to pay him an amount of 90 thousand dirhams and a legal interest of 12% from the date of the judicial claim until full payment, while obliging them to pay an amount of 6 thousand dirhams as a fee for repair costs. Vehicle with obligating them to pay fees and expenses. Pointing out that he purchased a vehicle from the defendant, model 2014, for an amount of 98 thousand dirhams, of which the plaintiff paid 90 thousand dirhams in two installments, the first 50 thousand dirhams according to a bank transfer at the time of drafting the contract, and the second was delivered by hand in the traffic and licensing hall, and the defendant did not commit to transferring ownership The car was in his name, and he submitted a document for his claim, a copy of the sale contract, a copy of the vehicle’s ownership, a copy of a bank transfer stating the payment of 50 thousand dirhams of the price of the vehicle, a copy of the car repair center invoice amounting to 5 thousand dirhams, and the vehicle inspection certificate.

While the plaintiff submitted a memorandum that included a request to enter the owner of the vehicle and maintained that the defendant had received from him an amount of 50 thousand dirhams provided when signing the contract subject of the lawsuit, while the opponent who entered the traffic authority received from him an amount of 40 thousand dirhams by hand and acknowledged in his handwriting that he had received the full amount after it was completed. Reducing the price to 90 thousand dirhams due to some defects that appeared after the examination.

During the hearing of the case, the defendant submitted a memorandum in which he maintained that he was just an intermediary in selling the car subject of the lawsuit and that the car was sold with the permission of its owner, the entered opponent, and the entered opponent who submitted the sale was handed over, and the role of the defendant ended at this point, while the entered opponent submitted a note in which he maintained that he communicated with The plaintiff to transfer ownership of the car in his name, but the latter slackened in paying the rest of the price for a period of approximately 87 days during which he used the vehicle and committed violations with it and offered it for sale in a car showroom. The price of the vehicle was not transferred because the two parties disagreed over the violations and the repair bill. He also refused to pay the violation amount of 200 dirhams and tried to force him to sell the vehicle for a value less than the amount written in the sales contract. He requested the case be dismissed, and attached a list of violations and a copy of a forensic warning addressed to the plaintiff.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its fixed ruling from the papers that the plaintiff bought the car subject of the lawsuit from the defendant and authorized verbally from its owner (the entered litigant) to sell it to the plaintiff for an amount of 98 thousand dirhams, and he filed his similar lawsuit by requesting the termination of the contract based on the fact that the seller did not come to concede to him About the car, and what the plaintiff relied on did not justify the termination of the contract after the sale was concluded properly and fulfilled its legal elements and conditions, because it is proven from the appearance of the papers that the entered opponent sought to implement his obligation to transfer the ownership of the car in the name of the plaintiff, but the latter, hoping to reduce the price of the vehicle, wanted Paying an amount less than the agreed price, citing defects in the vehicle.

The court indicated that it is proven from reviewing the sale contract subject of the case that the plaintiff had seen and examined the car before purchasing and forfeited his right to return or claim anything that appears in the car after receipt, and then it is not accepted from him to return to the contract due to a defect in the vehicle or to request a reduction in its price. The plaintiff did not request that any judicial action be taken in the form of a request for a ruling on the validity and enforceability of the contract, and he only insisted on rescinding the contract without a legal basis that would allow him to do so, which would lead to the case being based on an incorrect basis. The lawsuit and the subject matter of the application for entry dismissed the lawsuit as indicated by the reasons, and charged the plaintiff with fees and expenses.