A young man demanded a girl to return gifts worth 20 thousand dirhams and 10 thousand and 333 dirhams he spent on her during their romantic relationship.

The young man filed a lawsuit against the girl, requesting that she be obligated to pay him those amounts and oblige her to pay fees and expenses, noting that he had an emotional relationship with the defendant and was caring for her, and during that relationship he gave her gifts worth 20 thousand dirhams and spending on her needs with a value of 10 thousand and 333 dirhams, After the end of that relationship because it was related to another person, he asked her to return the gifts and the amounts he had spent on them, but the defendant returned the gifts to him and did not return the amount spent on them, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum to the court.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling, that according to the decision of the Evidence Law that “the plaintiff must prove his right and the defendant has the right to deny it, and that the burden of proving the alleged right falls on the one who adheres to it,” noting that the defendant has denied the validity of what the plaintiff decided. The papers were devoid of what the plaintiff supported his claim and did not request an investigation to prove his claim.



