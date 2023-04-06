A young man demanded a girl return 10 thousand and 900 dirhams that she borrowed from him in installments during their romantic relationship, while the girl denied that she had borrowed the amount of the claim, indicating that it was gifts, and the Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that the case was rejected.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a girl, demanding that she pay him 10 thousand and 900 dirhams and the delayed interest of 9% from the date of the judicial claim until full payment, while obliging the defendant to pay fees and expenses and in return for legal fees, indicating that the defendant borrowed from him sums on Intermittent periods, according to bank transfers to her bank account, and when she was asked to return the amount, she delayed payment.

While the girl stated that the young man was the one who sent her the amount in the form of gifts, and that she did not ask him to do so, and that she was innocent of any sums of money to the plaintiff, and asked to dismiss the lawsuit.

And the court decided to direct the decisive oath to the defendant, so I swore it in the form: “I swear by God Almighty that I do not owe the plaintiff the amount that he demands from me, which amounts to 10 thousand and 900 dirhams, and that my responsibility is not occupied with this amount, and God is a witness to what I say.”

For its part, the court stated in the merits of the ruling that it was proven that the plaintiff filed a lawsuit against the defendant to demand an amount of 10 thousand and 900 dirhams transferred to the defendant’s account as a loan – as he described it – and the defendant appeared, and maintained that the amounts transferred to her from the plaintiff were for Gifts and gifts, and the plaintiff relied on the conscience of the defendant, and addressed to her the decisive oath, and the defendant swore the decisive oath not to preoccupy her debt to the plaintiff with the claimed amount, and then the decisive oath would have settled the dispute by proving that the defendant’s duty to the plaintiff was not preoccupied with the claimed amount, and the case is It lost its legal basis, and the court ruled to dismiss the case as stated with the reasons, and obliged the plaintiff to pay the expenses.