The Court of Cassation acquitted a young man who had been convicted in the Court of First Instance and Appeal of indecent assault on a girl, which prompted him to file a civil lawsuit in which he demanded that the girl pay him 100,000 dirhams, as compensation for the material and moral damages she had caused him, while the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims rejected lawsuit.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a girl, in which he demanded to oblige her to pay him 100,000 dirhams in compensation, noting that the girl accused him of indecent assault, and he was referred to the criminal court, which convicted him in the first instance and on appeal, but the Court of Cassation acquitted him, and resulted from the defendant’s mistake , represented in lying in the communication, moral and material damages inflicted on him.

In the ruling’s rationale, the court stated that the right to resort to the judiciary to defend the right protected by law from the legitimate public rights that are established for all, and that it does not entail accountability for compensation unless it is proven that the person who pursued this right has deviated from what was set for him and used it maliciously in order to harm his opponent Without the interest he could hope for from him, pointing out that the lawsuit papers were devoid of evidence that the girl had lied in the criminal complaint submitted against the plaintiff.

She pointed out that the ruling issued by the Court of Cassation, which ruled his acquittal, was not based on the girl’s lying in the communication submitted against the plaintiff, and the plaintiff did not deny the plaintiff’s indecent assault.

• The Abu Dhabi Court rejected the compensation claim and obligated the young man to pay fees and expenses.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

