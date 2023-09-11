The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance that dismissed a lawsuit filed by a young man against another in which he demanded that he be obliged to pay him 60,000 dirhams in compensation for accusing him of threatening and drug abuse.

The court indicated that it was not proven in the papers that the appellant was abusive in using his right to litigation.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit against another in which he demanded that he be obliged to pay him compensation for the material, moral, and moral damages he suffered, in addition to fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant filed, without right, a complaint against him accusing him of threatening and using… It caused him to be arrested and a sample was taken from him for analysis by the competent authorities. He was acquitted of the accusation against him, and the court of first instance ruled to reject the case and obligated the plaintiff to pay the expenses.

The plaintiff was not accepted by the judiciary, so he appealed against him, lamenting the appealed ruling’s error in applying the law when it ruled to reject the case, as long as the elements of liability were present, including error and damage, and the existence of a causal relationship between them, indicating that as a result of the report, he was arrested and imprisoned, and a blood sample was drawn from him. As a result of the report submitted by the respondent, he intentionally maliciously harmed him, which caused him to stop working, which resulted in material and moral damages.

During preparation, the respondent submitted a reply memorandum in which he stated that the appealed ruling was correct in law, and that the inability of the informant to prove the reported facts does not confirm their falsity.

Moreover, the acquittal ruling due to lack of criminal intent does not indicate that the report was false.

It concluded with a request to reject the appeal, uphold the appealed ruling, and obligate the appellant to pay fees and expenses for both levels of litigation.

For its part, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that it was not proven in the papers that the appellant against whom he abused his right to litigation, or that what he issued in submitting the report was intended to harm the appellant in bad faith, and that the interests sought from it do not violate the provisions of Islamic Sharia, the law or the system. Public or morality, which is a legally guaranteed right, in addition to the absence of any legal evidence proving that the report that is the subject of the criminal case was filed by the appellant against the appellant with bad intent and with the intention of maliciousness, harm, and spite.

In the absence of the element of bad faith on the part of the appellant, there is no basis for holding him civilly accountable or demanding compensation.

The court ruled to accept the appeal in form, and to reject it in substance and uphold the appealed ruling, while charging the appellant the fees and expenses.