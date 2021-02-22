The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a lawsuit filed by a young man against another, in which he demanded that the defendant be sworn in, to oblige him to pay him an amount of 450,000 dirhams as a mediation commission in selling a camel, while obliging him to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees.

In detail, the young man stated in the lawsuit papers that the defendant had a camel, and the two parties agreed that if the plaintiff succeeded in selling the camel at a value of 950,000 dirhams, the defendant (the owner of the camel) is obligated to pay an amount of 450,000 dirhams as a mediation commission, indicating that the camel He was trained and sold for 950,000 dirhams, but the defendant did not commit to paying the agreed commission.

During the consideration of the lawsuit, the defendant demanded the rejection of the lawsuit, as it was not possible to consider the previous ruling in it, since the father and brother of the plaintiff had previously filed a lawsuit in the same matter, and it was decided, while the court asked the plaintiff whether the clauses subject to agreement in the present case were the same. On the subject of the ruling issued previously, he stated that it is the same sentence, but with different parties to the conflict.

The court clarified in the merits of the ruling that what is proven in reading the previous case papers is the issuance of a judgment rejecting the plaintiff’s father and brother’s requests, because there is no evidence to prove their right to commission, and the case’s papers were devoid of what proves the existence of an agreement between the two parties regarding training the camel and obtaining the agreed percentages, and it ruled The court rejects the case for the previous ruling.

A previous ruling was issued rejecting the plaintiff’s father and brother’s requests, as there was no evidence to prove their right to commission.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

