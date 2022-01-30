A girl (Asian) was defrauded and 40,000 dirhams were seized from her bank account, 24 minutes after she received a phone call from an unknown young man, who claimed that he worked for a bank in the country, and deceived her to update her account, through the information system by phone, and a civil court ruled Partial in Ras Al Khaimah, obligating the accused (the third defendant) to pay the plaintiff 65 thousand dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damage incurred, and the legal interest is 6%, and to reject the case against the first and second defendants.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the lawsuit, that the accused (the third defendant), told her that he works for the bank she deals with, and informed her of the arrival of text messages to update her account, and then she discovered that 40,000 dirhams had been withdrawn from her account, and transferred from the bank (the first defendant). ), to his account through another bank (the second defendant), following up that she went to the bank, explained to him the transfer process, and was exposed to fraud, and demanded to stop the transfer, but the bank refused to stop the process.

She explained that she submitted a report to the police and the Public Prosecution, and a judgment was issued against (the third defendant) in absentia, and the other defendants were fined 20,000 dirhams each. I felt hope for myself, because of the defendants’ mistake, as the first defendant, as a bank, is responsible for enabling unauthorized bank transfers, and his responsibility is based on the theory of risk tolerance based on the contractual relationship between him and the customer, and the third defendant obtained Her account number and phone number, which made her believe that he was an employee of the bank, because the link between the account number and the phone number can only be known through the bank.

The first defendant’s agent stated, in a defense memorandum, that his client was not responsible, given that the plaintiff was the one who disclosed and disclosed private data related to her account, and his client did not issue any error, and that she was slack in communicating with the bank, what happened after receiving the text messages, as The second defendant’s attorney called for the lawsuit not to be accepted, because the fraud that the plaintiff was subjected to and the transfer of her money was done from her account, and he argued that there was no fault on the part of his client.

In the judgment of a partial civil court, it was proven to the court that the third defendant had a history of fraud in association with others, and that he withdrew the amount on the same day, and accordingly the court considers the availability of the elements of tort liability from the fault of the third defendant, represented in his fraud and seizure of the plaintiff’s money .

The court clarified that the material damage suffered by the plaintiff is represented in her losing 40 thousand dirhams, and depriving her of benefiting from it and its proceeds. They must pay the first and second, and oblige the plaintiff to pay them 100 dirhams of attorney fees.



