Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ruled to compel a young man and his sister to pay an amount of 197,000 dirhams to a girl whom the young man had promised to marry, and he and his sister borrowed the amount from her, and delayed payment, in addition to obligating them to pay 3000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man and his sister, in which she demanded that they jointly compel them to pay her an amount of 197,000 dirhams, in addition to compensation in the amount of 10 thousand dirhams for the damages suffered, while obliging them to pay fees and expenses.

She explained that the young man borrowed an amount of 197 thousand dirhams from her, after he promised her to marry, and asked her to transfer the amount at the expense of his sister, and the plaintiff transferred the amount of 100 thousand dirhams, and then transferred 97 thousand dirhams to the young man’s sister, and upon requesting the young man to return the amount, the payment is delayed.

The plaintiff presented a copy of the transfers that she sent to the account of the second defendant, and a copy of a conversation through the social media program (Whatsapp), and the plaintiff came and took the complementary oath that the sums transferred to the second defendant, amounting to 197 dirhams, were a loan to the young man, and that The defendants did not refund the sums transferred to them.

And the court stated, in the terms of the ruling, that it is proven from the papers that the girl transferred the amount of 197,000 dirhams to the second defendant, and then evidence has been available in the lawsuit that the plaintiff is entitled to the amount subject to the claim, especially since the defendants were present, and they did not make the case with any payment or defense. Or they present evidence of clearance of their liabilities from the amount subject to the claim.

The court indicated that the defendant’s failure to fulfill their obligation to pay the value of the loan has been proven, which leads to the error of liability in their right, and the plaintiff has been entitled as a result of seizing her money with the defendants, by stalling in the payment of the amount due from them, harm, which is the loss of earnings. The loss suffered by her as a result of not benefiting from the amount, and the sadness and grief that occurred to her as a result of the defendants ’actions, are entitled to compensation to redress the damages she suffered, and the court ruled that the defendants jointly obligate them to pay the plaintiff an amount of 197,000 dirhams, in addition to 3,000 dirhams in compensation for The material and moral damages caused to them, while obliging them to pay fees and expenses, and were rejected with the exception of requests.





