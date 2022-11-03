The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a young man must return 540,260 dirhams to a girl who deceived her with a false marriage promise, and claimed that he needed funds to establish a marital home, and the girl transferred the money to him in good faith, but he refused to return it.

In detail, a girl filed a lawsuit demanding that a young man and a girl be obliged to pay her 848 thousand and 222 dirhams, and compensate her with 100 thousand dirhams for the material and moral damages she suffered, explaining that she had a friendship relationship with the young man, and deluded her of his desire to associate with her, and persuaded her to lend him some money to prepare The marital home, and she transferred sums of money to him over a period of six years as a loan, and the value of bank transfers through money exchange amounted to 98,160 dirhams, and bank transfers from her bank account to the defendant’s account amounted to 82,100 dirhams.

She indicated that the young man deceived her after deluding her of his ability to sell her car for 652,962 dirhams, and also asked her to transfer 15,000 dirhams to the account of the second defendant as a loan.

The judge referred the case to the investigation, to prove to the plaintiff that the defendants owed her the value of the transfers, and what indicated that she had delivered the vehicle. The plaintiff for the car through the bank, in addition to the existence of audio recordings of the defendant acknowledging these amounts. Investigations showed that the defendant sold the car for 360,000 dirhams, and did not deliver the amount to the plaintiff, while the defendant insisted on denying all allegations, and requested the rejection of the case.

The court decided to direct the complementary oath to the complainant, so she took her oath.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that what was established from the papers was that the plaintiff was asking the young man for the value of the bank transfers and the price of the car, and maintained that the amounts transferred to his account were for a personal loan, after he deluded her of his desire to be associated with her, and inferred that by submitting copies of transfers and bank transfers, and a copy From a conversation via the “WhatsApp” program, the plaintiff also brought two witnesses who confirmed that the first defendant was impersonating the plaintiff’s husband when selling the car, and issued an acknowledgment in his handwriting that included receiving the check for the price of the car on behalf of his wife.

The court confirmed the availability of evidence in the lawsuit that the plaintiff was entitled to an amount of 180,260 dirhams, the value of remittances and bank transfers, in addition to the amount of 360 thousand dirhams for the price of the vehicle, with a total of 540,260 dirhams.

The court rejected the plaintiff’s request to obligate the second defendant to an amount of 15,000 dirhams, the value of the bank transfer, noting that the plaintiff was legally charged with the burden of proof, and did not provide evidence that the transfer was for a loan, especially since what she stuck to by submitting a bank statement stating the transfer It is not considered sufficient evidence to prove the indebtedness, and it does not bear the burden of obligation, and therefore she was unable to prove the preoccupation of the second defendant with any amounts of money, which necessitates the rejection of the case against her.

Regarding the request for compensation in the amount of 100,000 dirhams, the court indicated that the error of the first defendant was proven by his unlawfully seizing the amount owned by the plaintiff, and not fulfilling his promise to her, and she was harmed by the loss of earnings, and the loss incurred by her, as a result of not She benefited from the aforementioned amount, and then the court estimated the compensation owed to her at 40 thousand dirhams, and the court ruled to obligate the young man to pay the plaintiff an amount of 540 thousand and 260 dirhams and obligated him to compensate her with 40 thousand dirhams.