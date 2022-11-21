A young Indian man acted courageously and positively, and thwarted the theft of a bag containing 2.7 million dirhams by obstructing the thief as he tried to escape on a public road in the Naif area and entering into a quarrel with him, and preventing him from escaping until the police patrol came and caught him, according to the Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, who was keen to honor the young man at his workplace and in front of his colleagues, in appreciation of Dubai Police for the positive actions and roles played by members of society.

Al-Mansoori praised the courage of the young man, Yeshor Karo Shafanda Gila, and his insistence on confronting the main thief without hesitation and fear, stressing that his behavior reflects a high societal responsibility and quick intuition in dealing with an emergency situation that ended with preventing the theft of a large amount of money from two Asian people.

Regarding the details of the incident, the director of the Naif Police Station, Major General Tariq Tahlak, said that two Asian men were carrying two bags containing four million and 250 thousand dirhams of different currencies and walking on the road, so a number of thieves intercepted them, and they stole one of the two bags that contained two million and 757 thousand and 158 dirhams. .

He added that the two victims started screaming and crying out for help, which caught the attention of passers-by, including the young man who saw the main thief running towards him carrying the bag, so he immediately intercepted his way and quarreled with him, and obstructed his escape attempt, until the police arrived in record time and arrested the accused.

Tahlak affirmed that the young man’s behavior was very courageous, as it mainly contributed to thwarting the crime, pointing out that he is a model for a positive community member, in addition to his intelligence and quick wit.

For his part, the young man expressed his great happiness at being honored at his workplace in front of his colleagues by the Dubai Police, stressing that his work comes within the framework of the role that every person must play.