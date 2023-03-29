The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a young man must pay the last 58 thousand and 600 dirhams he obtained from him to invest in contracting and he did not abide by the agreement.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against another who asked him to pay him 58 thousand and 600 dirhams and the legal interest, indicating that he handed the defendant 58 thousand and 600 dirhams to invest in the field of contracting, but he seized the amount for himself without justification, and refused to return the amount.

During the hearing of the case before the court, the defendant appeared and expressed his willingness to pay the amount in installments, given his circumstances.

And the court stated in the merits of the ruling that whoever earned money from someone else without disposing of a gain must return it if it exists and the same amount or its value if it does not exist, noting that the defendant admitted before the Judicial Council and the Office of the Case Preparation an explicit and clear acknowledgment that his debt is occupied by the plaintiff with the claimed amount. And he asked for installments due to his circumstances, and based on the foregoing, that acknowledgment has fulfilled the conditions of its validity, and therefore it is an argument against him, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 58 thousand and 600 dirhams, and obliging him to pay fees and expenses.