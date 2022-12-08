A young man filed a lawsuit before the Al Ain Court of First Instance, in which he demanded that a friend pay an amount of 62 thousand and 300 dirhams, the value of traffic violations and black points committed by the complainant against him with the complainant’s car, totaling 7300 dirhams, and a violation of reckless and reckless driving that he caused at a value of 55 thousand dirhams, as a prelude To release the confiscation of the complainant’s vehicle, and obligate him to pay the fees and expenses.

Explaining his claim, the plaintiff said: “The defendant used his 2014 Range Rover vehicle without his permission, and committed traffic violations on that day, in addition to causing damage to the vehicle and the property of others, due to his negligence and carelessness, indicating that he released the vehicle’s reservation and canceled the However, he was surprised by the presence of a reckless and reckless violation of his vehicle at a value of 55 thousand dirhams, in addition to other violations of the vehicle, which prompted him to file this lawsuit to judge him for the above requests.

The complainant submitted a copy of the vehicle’s ownership, a copy of the traffic violations list, a copy of the criminal judgment issued against the defendant, and evidence of the vehicle’s release.

When the dispute was presented to the case preparation office, the complainant was contacted, and the defendant failed to appear, and his notification was found through text messages. Accordingly, the supervising judge decided to refer the case to this court after completing its preparation.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court noted that with regard to the request for the transfer of traffic violations, when the legislator had drawn a way to object to traffic violations, including the objector pleading that he had not committed a traffic violation, or that it was not valid, or that there was a precedent for its decision by a judicial authority, and the text of Article 61, the second paragraph of the executive regulations, was Of the federal law in the matter of traffic and traffic, those controls and the mechanism of traffic are regulated according to the foregoing in its text, and since it is based on the foregoing and the Public Prosecution is the trustee of the criminal case, and the accusation is made after its provenance to the perpetrator being the principal in the initiation of the criminal case, and it is the one that ends with its procedures to act on such grievances.

The court indicated that the complainant, by his adherence to the request to transfer the traffic violations to the traffic code of the defendant, is in fact a request to object to the traffic violation organized by the executive regulations in the Traffic and Traffic Law. Drawn by the law regarding the objection to traffic violations, especially since the complainant did not provide evidence of payment of the value of traffic violations until it was decided that he has the right to claim their value before the civil courts, which the court decides to reject this request in its case as it will be answered in the operative way, and accordingly the court ruled not Acceptance of the case as indicated by the reasons, and obliging the complainant to pay the fees and expenses.