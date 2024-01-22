A young Gulf man bought a vehicle from another Arab for a value of 12,000 dirhams through an informal contract between the two parties, provided that its ownership is transferred to him after completing the purchase process in accordance with legal procedures. However, the buyer committed 19 traffic violations with the vehicle worth 9,300 dirhams, and refused to pay the amount and transfer ownership of the vehicle in his name. While the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the value of the traffic violations and transfer ownership of the vehicle in his name instead of the plaintiff’s name, and obligated him to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses.

In detail, the plaintiff stated that he offered his vehicle for sale and the defendant accepted to buy it. They signed the sales contract and the defendant paid the agreed-upon price of the car, amounting to 12 thousand dirhams. However, despite receiving the car, he failed to transfer its ownership in his name, and committed 19 traffic violations with it, worth 9,300 dirhams, before transferring ownership. In his name. In the merits of a civil court of first instance ruling, it was stated that Article 511 of the Civil Transactions Law stipulates that ownership of the sale is transferred to the buyer as soon as the sale is completed, unless the law or agreement requires otherwise, and each of the parties to the sale must take the initiative to implement his obligations, except for those that were deferred. Article 32 of the amended Traffic Law stipulates that the licensing authority must be notified of every transfer of ownership of a motor vehicle within 14 days by both parties to the transaction, and the first license holder remains responsible for the obligations arising from the use of the vehicle. She pointed out that what is proven in the papers is that the plaintiff sold his car to the defendant under an informal (customary) contract, and it was proven that the defendant received the car, but he did not take the initiative to change its ownership. It was also proven that he committed 19 traffic violations, all of which were committed after the sale, and their value was 9,300 dirhams, which were registered in the name. The plaintiff since the date of sale, and that the defendant did not attend the court session and did not respond to the lawsuit with any defenses. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the traffic violations related to the vehicle and to transfer and change ownership of the vehicle in his name instead of the plaintiff’s name, and obligated him to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.