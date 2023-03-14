A girl accused a young man of fabricating a new trick to escape from his promise to marry her and seize 215 thousand dirhams that she had transferred to him after he claimed that he had cancer and needed funds for travel and treatment, as he claimed his death during his treatment abroad, while the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases dismissed the case.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which she originally demanded to address Social Support to provide her with a true copy of the defendant’s statement in the record as well as a copy of the transfers attached to the file that bears her identity number and phone number, and in reserve to assign an expert whose task is to transfer to government agencies, including Social Support To view the file of the report registered with them, which contained the transfer documents and the defendant’s acknowledgment of receiving sums of money, and obliging the defendant to pay her an amount of 215 thousand dirhams and legal interest at 9% from the date of filing the lawsuit until payment, with the inclusion of the judgment with expedited enforcement and obligating him to pay fees and expenses

The plaintiff indicated that the defendant had promised her to marry, and during that period he decided that he would pass through financial hardship and that he was burdened with debt and had cancer and would like to travel abroad, which prompted her to lend him separate amounts of money amounting to a total of 215 thousand dirhams, after which he evaded her until she was surprised that his brother did By informing her of the death of the defendant and after a period of time it became clear that he is alive and well, and when she asked him to fulfill his promise to marry and return her the sum of money, he was late in that, while the defendant submitted a memorandum by requesting a time for comment.

For its part, the court clarified, in the rationale for its ruling, that the plaintiff had claimed that she was asking the defendant for an amount of 215 thousand dirhams after a relationship arose between them and his promise to marry, but she did not provide any evidence to prove the validity of her claim, and her statements regarding the incident came as mere statements sent without support or evidence. That what I submitted of bank statements does not merely withdraw the sums of money from the reason for the claim and does not prove its lending to the defendant, and thus the case lacked evidence to prove its validity, and it came based on no support from reality and law and the court decides to reject it in its case as it will be mentioned in operative.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request to address Social Support to provide her with an exact copy of the defendant’s statement in the record, as well as a copy of the transfers attached to the file that bears the plaintiff’s identity number and phone number, and in reserve, to assign an expert whose task is to move to government agencies, including Social Support, to view the file of the communication registered with them, which contained The transfer documents and the defendant’s acknowledgment of receiving the amounts from the plaintiff, the court indicated that when it is decided by the court that the trial court is not obligated to take any of the investigation procedures in the case or answer any request, including addressing the official or non-official authorities, whenever they are found in The case papers are sufficient to form its belief, and therefore the court is not obligated to respond to its request to address social support or to delegate an expert report, and then it rejects it.