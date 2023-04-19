The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a young man must pay a girl 14,971 dirhams, the value of communications bills he made from a phone line in her name.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, asking the judiciary to oblige him to pay her 14 thousand and 971 dirhams in addition to fees and expenses, indicating that he asked her to buy a mobile phone line with her own identity, and after purchasing the line for him, the amount of the claim accumulated on him and he did not pay it.

During the hearing of the case, the defendant admitted that he was preoccupied with the amount and decided that he was ready to pay it in monthly installments of 500 dirhams per month, as he was not able to pay the full amount at once.

And the court stated in the reasoning behind the ruling that it is legally established that the admission is to inform the person of a right he owes to another, and the admission is judicial if the opponent confesses before the court directly or through any means of remote communication technology a legal fact against him, during the course of the lawsuit. Related to this incident, whether it is before the court hearing the case or the supervising judge, as the case may be, emphasizing that the judicial declaration is a decisive argument against the headquarters, and is limited to it, and it is not acceptable to withdraw from it.

The court indicated that the defendant approved the lawsuit and acknowledged that the plaintiff has the amount in question and its amount, which the court obliges him to pay the plaintiff the amount of the claim, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff 14 thousand and 971 dirhams, fees and expenses.