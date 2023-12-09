The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to annul a vehicle sales contract and oblige the seller to return 100,000 dirhams to the buyer, noting that the vehicle in question is registered in the name of a third party, and the seller does not have legal power to dispose of it.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit, in which he demanded that a person be obligated to pay an amount of 100 thousand dirhams, in addition to fees and expenses, indicating that he bought a vehicle from him for a price of 105 thousand dirhams, of which he paid 99 thousand dirhams via a bank transfer to the defendant, and he also paid an amount of 1000. dirhams as insurance, but he later discovered that the vehicle did not belong to the defendant, and that the owner of the vehicle had circulated it and sold it to another person, and provided support for his claim: a copy of the vehicle sales contract, a copy of telephone correspondence, and a copy of a bank statement.

While the defendant filed a cross-claim, in which he demanded that the original lawsuit be dismissed, and in the cross-claim that the cross-defendant be obligated to pay 120 thousand dirhams, in addition to fees and expenses and attorney fees, based on the fact that he sold to the cross-defendant the vehicle that is the subject of the lawsuit, and the latter received it on the day.

He used it for 107 days, and caused damage while it was in his possession. It cost him large sums of money to repair. He provided copies of repair invoices and a copy of a vehicle rental quote as support for his claim.

During the court’s questioning of the defendant, he stated that the vehicle was registered in the name of another person, but its actual ownership belonged to him, indicating that the failure to transfer ownership of the vehicle in the plaintiff’s name was due to faults in it, and that he had not paid the full amount, and that the amount received from the plaintiff was 99 One thousand dirhams.

For its part, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that the plaintiff filed the lawsuit with the aim of ruling for him to cancel the contract for the sale of a vehicle, and to return the amount that is the subject of the claim, as it is part of the value of the vehicle that he purchased from the defendant and did not transfer it to his name, and to return the insurance value, and it was established for the court that the vehicle was registered. In the name of a third party, and that the defendant did not submit to the court a power of attorney authorizing him to sell it or dispose of it, and therefore the plaintiff has the right to request termination of the contract, based on the Civil Transactions Law, because its ownership was not transferred in his name.

In the cross-claim, the court indicated that in the original case, it ended by annulling the sales contract concluded between the cross-claimant and the cross-defendant, since the latter did not fulfill his obligations, in addition to the fact that the vehicle at the time of sale was owned by a third party, who is the one who has the right to claim compensation for the period of use. Or damage to the vehicle, and therefore the court did not prove any obligation on the part of the cross-defendant towards the cross-claimant for any amounts, which means that the cross-claim is based on an incorrect basis of fact and law.

In the original case, the court ruled to cancel the sales contract concluded between the plaintiff and the defendant regarding the vehicle, and to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 100 thousand dirhams, and obligated him to pay the expenses.

The court also ruled in the counterclaim to accept it in form, and in the substance to reject it, and obligated the plaintiff in return to pay the expenses.