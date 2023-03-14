The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject the claim of another young man who requested a refund of 40,000 dirhams, which he had paid to him in exchange for purchasing an account on the social networking site “Snapchat”. He was surprised, after 3 days, that the account was closed.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay him an amount of 40 thousand dirhams and the legal interest of 5% from the date of the judicial claim until full payment, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses and in return for legal fees, indicating that the defendant sold the plaintiff an account with the websites Social networking, Snapchat, amounting to 40,000 dirhams, and after two days had passed, the defendant closed the account, and by going back to him to find out the reasons for the closure, he told him that he would open the account again, and after that he became not responding to his calls, and he was later surprised that the defendant had sold the account to another person, and he submitted Support for his claim, copies of 3 bank deposit receipts for the claim amount.

While the defendant submitted a memorandum in which he denied the claims of the plaintiff, insisting that he had handed over the account to him according to what the latter acknowledged in the lawsuit sheet, and that the plaintiff, in turn, sold the account after two months to another person for an amount of 50 thousand dirhams, and that the closure of the account was due to the misuse of the new buyer and his violation of the company’s conditions, and he requested at the end of his memorandum The lawsuit was dismissed and a copy of the WhatsApp conversation was attached.

While the report of the engineering expert in the field of information technology assigned by the court showed that the plaintiff bought a Snapchat communication account from the defendant for an amount of 40 thousand dirhams, and it was found to the expert that the account of the subject of the case is not available on the social networking platform Snapchat, so the expert was unable to view the account or Determining the date of its establishment and tracking its status, but technically it was not possible to know the reasons for the closure, indicating that the owner of the original account is a woman of Arab nationality, not the defendant. By selling it to another person for the amount of 50 thousand dirhams, and after the other person used the account for three days, he was unable to log into the account after that, and he could not determine whether the account was closed or withdrawn from the Snapchat administration.

The report indicated that after examining the expertise of the plaintiff’s mobile phone and examining the messages exchanged between the two parties regarding the terms of the contract and the commitment of each party through the WhatsApp social networking application, the defendant sent a message to the plaintiff explaining that he had communicated with the original owner of the account and explained that the original owner told him that the website Snapchat is the one who withdrew the account and addressed the Snapchat administration to solve the problem, but no response was received. The plaintiff responded on the same date by confirming to the defendant, indicating that he had promised him that he would compensate him for the account, and the defendant did not deny that.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that the plaintiff insisted in his current case to close the account as a result of a problem with the account and its use. The technical expert stated in his report that it was not possible to know the technical reasons that led to closing the account, but he indicated in his report that the plaintiff used the account for a period of approximately The month as he disposed of it, the matter from which the court deduces that the plaintiff received the account from the defendant free of defects and used it for a period that was not simple, and it was not proven from the papers that the defendant had a role in closing the account, and then his claim to cancel the contract and recover the price is based on a valid document and no This affects the plaintiff’s adherence to the defendant’s pledge to compensate him with another account, because the phrases contained in the WhatsApp conversation were general in their significance without an explicit acknowledgment of the debt and he did not definitively return the amount to the defendant, and then the case would have lost its legal basis, and the court ruled to reject The case is as described by the reasons, and the plaintiff is obligated to pay fees and expenses.