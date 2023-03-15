The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject the claim of another young student to return the 40,000 dirhams he paid to him in exchange for purchasing an account on the social networking site “Snapchat”, and was surprised by the closure of the account after three days.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, demanding that he pay him 40 thousand dirhams and the legal interest of 5%, indicating that the defendant sold him an account on the social networking site “Snapchat” for 40 thousand dirhams and closed the account after three days, and by returning To find out the reasons for the closure, he told him that he would open the account again, and after that he did not answer his calls, and was later surprised that the defendant sold the account to another person, and provided a document for his claim, copies of three bank deposit receipts for the amount of the claim.

While the defendant submitted a memorandum in which he denied the claims of the plaintiff, insisting that he had handed him the account according to what the latter acknowledged in the lawsuit statement, and that the plaintiff sold the account to another person for an amount of 50 thousand dirhams, and that the closure of the account was due to the misuse of the new buyer and his violation of the company’s conditions, and at the end of his memorandum he requested the dismissal of the lawsuit and attached An image from a WhatsApp conversation.

While the report of the engineering expert in the field of information technology assigned by the court showed that the plaintiff bought a “Snapchat” communication account from the defendant for 40,000 dirhams, and the account does not exist on the social networking platform “Snapchat”, so the expert was unable to preview the account or determine the date of its creation. He tracked his condition and was not technically able to know the reasons for the closure, indicating that the owner of the original account was an (Arab) woman and the defendant was playing the role of mediator in selling the account for a commission, and the plaintiff used the account for a period of about a month, then sold it to another person for 50 thousand dirhams, and the new buyer used The account was for three days, after which he was unable to access the account, and he was unable to determine whether the account was closed or withdrawn from the management of “Snapchat”.

The report indicated that after examining the expertise of the plaintiff’s mobile phone and examining the messages exchanged between the two parties regarding the terms of the contract and the commitment of each party through the social networking application “WhatsApp”, the defendant sent a message to the plaintiff explaining that he had communicated with the original owner of the account, and that the original owner He told him that “Snapchat” had withdrawn the account, and he had contacted the “Snapchat” administration to solve the problem, but there was no response.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that the technical expert confirmed in his report that it was impossible to know the technical reasons that led to the closure of the account, indicating that the plaintiff used the account for a period of about a month and disposed of it, which the court concludes from is that the plaintiff received the account from the defendant free of defects and used it. For a period that is not simple, and it was not proven from the papers that the defendant had a role in closing the account, and then his claim to cancel the contract and recover the price is based on a non-true document, and it ruled that the case be dismissed in the manner indicated by the reasons.

The Al Ain Court rejected the case based on the report of the assigned engineering expert.