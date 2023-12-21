The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to oblige a person who claimed to have a distinctive vehicle number plate, and offered to sell it, to pay a young man the sum of 95,000 dirhams in compensation for defrauding him, and obtaining 85,000 dirhams from him, after it became clear that the plate did not belong to him.

The buyer filed a lawsuit against the seller, demanding that he be obligated to pay him 85 thousand dirhams, and 15 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered, noting that the defendant displayed an advertisement on “Snapchat” for a distinctive number plate, worth 85 thousand dirhams. He agreed with him to buy it and transferred the required amount to him, but it later became clear that he did not own the painting and refused to return the amount.

The seller was criminally convicted and sentenced to a fine of 20 thousand dirhams. For its part, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that what is established in the criminal ruling is that the defendant was convicted of seizing for himself the amount of money shown in the report and owned by the victim, by using fraudulent methods, such as placing a fake advertisement on the “Snapchat” program displaying a vehicle plate number for sale. He supported this by lying by communicating with him via the “WhatsApp” program, and by that means he was able to deceive the victim and force him to transfer the amount to his bank account, via the information network. The court indicated that the error under which the defendant was convicted was an error

The same basis on which the plaintiff relied in filing the present lawsuit, and the judge convicting him on the basis of proving the error on his part, represented by “embezzlement and seizure of the plaintiff’s property,” provided a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 85 thousand dirhams and 10 thousand dirhams in compensation.