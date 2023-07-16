The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a case filed by a man against a young man in which he demanded that he pay him 200,000 dirhams for the price of a car. The defendant has to pay the price of the vehicle to a person who is not its owner.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which he demanded that he pay him an amount of 200 thousand dirhams, the value of the car agreed upon in the agreement, and a legal interest of 12% on the amount due from the date of the judicial claim until full payment, and obligating him to pay him an amount of 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for material damage. And the moral incurred by him as a result of refusing to pay in addition to the fees and expenses, indicating that according to a sale contract he sold a vehicle to the defendant at a price of 200 thousand dirhams, but the latter did not pay its price to date, while the defendant submitted an answer memorandum in which he demanded the dismissal of the case. As a precautionary measure, an expert was delegated with the obligation of the plaintiff to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff was questioned about whether he had the vehicle license, and he stated that he did not possess the ownership and that the vehicle had bought it from its original owner, and its ownership was not transferred in his name, and he sold it to the defendant and did not receive its price, while the defendant presented a copy of a To Whom It May Concern certificate issued by Drivers and vehicles licensing department.

For its part, the court stated that it is legally established that “a sale is an exchange of non-monetary money for cash money, and the ownership of the thing sold is transferred to the buyer as soon as the sale is completed, unless the law or agreement requires otherwise, and each of the salesmen must initiate the implementation of his obligations except what was of them.” It is also legally established that “if a person sells the property of another without his permission, the sale is concluded contingent on the owner’s permission.”

The court indicated that it is established from reviewing the sale contract, the case document concluded between the two parties to the lawsuit and related to the vehicle, which is the subject of the current lawsuit, that the defendant had bought the vehicle from the plaintiff at a price of 200 thousand dirhams, and the latter had decided that he had bought the vehicle from its original owner and that no transfer had been made. Ownership in his name and he sold the vehicle to the defendant and did not receive its price.

The court pointed out that what is proven from the case papers is that the vehicle is still in the name of its previous owner and its ownership has not been transferred to the plaintiff, and the latter did not provide evidence of the vehicle owner’s authorization to sell, nor did he attach any power of attorney allowing him to do so, and then, even if the contract concluded between the plaintiff The defendant is correct, but it does not allow the plaintiff to implement his obligation towards the defendant for not registering the vehicle in his name, in addition to the fact that the plaintiff does not hold a power of attorney from the owner of the vehicle allowing him to sell and give up the vehicle, and therefore the defendant cannot pay the price of the vehicle to a person who is not its owner, and whoever Then the plaintiff would have based his claim on an incorrect basis of fact and law, and the court would have dismissed the claim and obligated the plaintiff to pay the expenses.