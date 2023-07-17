Al Ain Court of First Instance rejected a lawsuit filed by a young man against another who bought a car from him, asking him to oblige him to pay him the price of 200,000 dirhams.

The court stated that the car is still in the name of its previous owner, noting that the plaintiff does not hold a power of attorney from its owner allowing him to sell and relinquish it. Consequently, the defendant cannot pay for it to a person who does not own it.

In detail, the plaintiff said that he sold a vehicle to the defendant for 200,000 dirhams, but the latter did not pay its price.

He demanded that he be obliged to pay the price of the vehicle, in addition to 50,000 dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damages incurred as a result of refusal to pay.

The defendant submitted a response memorandum in which he requested the dismissal of the case, and as a precaution to delegate an expert, while obliging the plaintiff to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff was questioned about whether he had the license of the vehicle, and he stated that he did not possess the ownership and that he had bought the vehicle from its original owner and did not transfer its ownership in his name, and sold it to the defendant without receiving its price.

For its part, the court indicated that it is legally established that the sale is the exchange of non-cash money for cash money, and the ownership of the sold property is transferred to the buyer once the sale is completed, unless the law or agreement requires otherwise.

She added that each of the parties to the sale must initiate the implementation of their obligations, except for those that were deferred.

It is also legally established that “if a person sells the property of another without his permission, the sale takes place contingent on the owner’s permission.”

The court indicated that it is proven from reviewing the sale contract, the case document concluded between the two parties to the lawsuit and related to the vehicle that is the subject of the current lawsuit, that the defendant bought the vehicle from the plaintiff at a price of 200,000 dirhams, and the latter had decided that he had bought the vehicle from its original owner and did not transfer its ownership in his name, and sold it. to the defendant and did not receive the price. The court pointed out that what is proven from the lawsuit papers is that the vehicle is still in the name of its previous owner, and its ownership has not been transferred to the plaintiff. The latter did not provide evidence that the owner of the vehicle was authorized to sell, and did not attach any power of attorney allowing him to do so. Hence – even if the contract concluded between the plaintiff and the defendant is valid – it does not allow the defendant to fulfill his obligation towards the plaintiff for not registering the vehicle in his name, in addition to that he does not carry a power of attorney from the owner of the vehicle allowing him to sell and relinquish it. Thus, the defendant cannot pay the price of the vehicle to a person who does not own it, and then the plaintiff has based his case on an incorrect basis of fact and law. The court dismissed the case and obliged the plaintiff to pay the expenses.