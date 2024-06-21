The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a vehicle sales contract was valid and enforceable, obliging the buyer to take the necessary measures to transfer the vehicle license to his name, and obliging him to pay the remaining amount of the vehicle’s price, amounting to 173 thousand dirhams.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay the amount of 173 thousand dirhams, the remainder of the price of a vehicle, with legal interest from the date of filing the lawsuit, and to prove ownership of the vehicle to the defendant according to the sales contract concluded between them, in addition to obliging the defendant to pay fees and expenses, pointing out that He sold him the vehicle for 178 thousand dirhams, of which he paid 5,000 dirhams, and the claimed amount remained. The vehicle was damaged while it was in the possession of the defendant, while the defendant submitted a memorandum of response to the lawsuit, at the conclusion of which he requested that the plaintiff’s requests be rejected due to lack of eligibility and proof of forgery of the contract, with Terminating the contract between them and obligating the plaintiff to return the amount of the deposit and charging him the fees and expenses.

For its part, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that, according to the provisions of the Transactions Law, “the contract is the connection of the offer issued by one of the contracting parties with the acceptance of the other, and their agreement in a way that proves its effect on the contracted person and results in each of them committing to what he owed to the other,” noting that the constant From the sales contract, the claim document states that it fulfilled the elements of its contract and the conditions for its validity stipulated by law, and it stated that the defendant purchased a vehicle from the plaintiff for an amount of 178 thousand dirhams, and the latter acknowledged that the vehicle was in the possession of the defendant since the date of the sale contract, and that he paid 5,000 dirhams as part of its price, and Then the plaintiff has the right to request the validity and enforceability of the sales contract, and to oblige the defendant to take the necessary measures to implement his obligation arising from the contract to transfer ownership of the car to his name. This does not prejudice what the defendant challenged by forgery in handing over the amount upon assignment, as there is no dispute over the rest of the price. In addition, the vehicle was delivered at the time of sale, as stated in the sales contract. Therefore, the sales contract presented in the lawsuit is considered evidence against him, based on what was stated in it, as it is accompanied by a signature attributed to him and is not challenged by any appellant.

The court ruled that the dated sales contract concluded between the plaintiff and the defendant regarding the vehicle was valid and enforceable, obliging the defendant to take the necessary measures to transfer the vehicle license to his name, and obliging the defendant to pay the remaining amount of the vehicle’s price to the plaintiff and the expenses, and it rejected all other requests.