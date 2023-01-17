The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a young man must pay another 22,886 dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages resulting from his borrowing and destroying the plaintiff’s car.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against his friend, in which he demanded that he oblige him to pay 70,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he was exposed to, in addition to fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant damaged his vehicle that was handed over to him on loan, and he was convicted of that. The act was penal, and he attached a folder of documents that included a copy of the vehicle license, a copy of the vehicle release, a copy of the repair permit, and copies of the repair offer invoices. In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that the report of a vehicle technician expert, assigned by it, indicated that the vehicle was handed over by the plaintiff to the defendant as a matter of trust, and he committed an accident with it that damaged it and fled, and the penal action was taken, noting that it is proven from the papers that the cause of the accident occurred. The damage to the vehicle is the fault of the defendant who destroyed it as established by the criminal judgment.

Regarding the request to compel the defendant to compensate the defendant in the amount of 70,000 dirhams for the material and moral damages he was subjected to, the court indicated that it is proven from the expert’s report filed in the case file that the plaintiff’s vehicle suffered many damages to the left front, left rear tire, and right front tire, And the rear of the vehicle in addition to the floor of the vehicle, and the total value of repairing damages, including its transportation, amounted to 17 thousand and 886 dirhams, and the vehicle was repaired by the plaintiff, and the defendant is legally obligated to compensate him for moral damage in the amount of 5000 dirhams as compensation for all the damages that he suffered, and the court ruled obligating The defendant to pay the plaintiff the amount of 22 thousand and 886 dirhams, and other requests were rejected.

• The Criminal Court convicted the friend of damaging the vehicle.