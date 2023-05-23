A young man borrowed 26,260 dirhams from his girlfriend and refused to return it, despite her repeated requests to him. The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ordered the young man to return the amount.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, demanding that he pay her 26 thousand and 260 dirhams and legal interest, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that she had loaned the young man 26 thousand and 260 dirhams by virtue of the emerging friendship between them, and when he asked him to return the amount, he stalled in that.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff attended as well as the defendant, and the court decided to direct the oath complementary to the plaintiff, so I swore to her in the form of “I swear to tell the truth that I lent the defendant the amount of 26 thousand and 260 dirhams as a debt, and that he did not take the initiative to return the aforementioned amount or part of it, And that his debt is still occupied by me with the full amount.”

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that, according to the decision of the Evidence Law, the supplementary oath is nothing but a procedure that the judge takes on his own in his desire to investigate the truth in order to complete incomplete evidence when the case is devoid of complete evidence, indicating that it has seen from the letters between the parties to the litigation submitted by The plaintiff is what constitutes preliminary evidence, but it is not sufficient to form the court’s belief, and it may decide to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff, and she has sworn it according to the specified formula, and accordingly the case has been established before the court and it has been proven that she is entitled to the claimed sum of money.

The court rejected the plaintiff’s request for legal interest based on the fact that the two parties to the litigation are not merchants, which makes the request based on no basis in reality or law. The court ruled obligating the young man to pay 26,260 dirhams and obliging him to pay fees and expenses.