The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance that obligated a young man to pay a girl an amount of 26 thousand and 260 dirhams that he had borrowed from her by virtue of friendship, and refused to return her.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which she demanded that he oblige him to pay her the amount and the legal interest, noting that she had lent the defendant the amount of the claim by virtue of the friendship between them, and upon his request to return the amount, he failed to do so, and she attached a document to her claim, which is scanned copies of a bank statement. .

During the consideration of the case, the court decided to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff, so she swore it, and the court of first instance ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff 26 thousand and 260 dirhams, and obliging him to pay fees and expenses.

The defendant did not accept this judiciary, so he filed his appeal, requesting the annulment of the appealed ruling and the judiciary again rejecting the case, and as a precaution, assigning an accounting expert to indicate the transfers that he transferred to the appellant against her, and obligating her to pay fees, expenses, and attorney fees for the two levels of litigation, indicating that the appellant had previously filed a lawsuit And she waived it and acknowledged receiving all her dues, which prevents her from returning and claiming any other sums, and that he denies the account statements that she submitted, in addition to the court of first instance directing the oath to the appellant against her despite the lack of its conditions. The court ruled that the appeal could not be considered and obliged the appellant to pay the expenses.