“I always count that It all started because I broke my leg. I was doing nothing that summer and I learned to code. If it didn’t happen to me, maybe now I’d be working at a McDonald’s, “he explained. Fran Villalba to the newspaper La Vanguardia about that accident that changed his life forever. Today, this 23-year-old Spanish man owns a startup valued at 3 million euros.

Recently an important businessman invested 250,000 euros in the growing Internext Drive, which the young man founded just a year ago and which is an option similar to Google Drive to save files in the cloud. After this valuable contribution, they aspire to grow faster to access a new round of financing in which capture up to 4 million euros more.

But it all started when Villalba was just 14 years old and began working in the technology sector at Hostinger, a web hosting provider. “I entered the company as a child (laughs) and started making a little money, I kept the savings … bullshit. All while doing the Bachelor, “he told the journalist Neus Navarro.

At the age of 19 he already had a high position in this company in Spain and soon after went to the Netherlands to study of International Business at the Rotterdam School of Management.

The mixture of work experience, youth and a great academic performance, made Villalba a talent that many wanted to have in their company, but he opted to continue training. He completed his international baccalaureate with a great performance, went to London to perfect his English and was ready to take off.

Back in his native Valencia, the boy was encouraged to gamble for a dream. In 2020, the year that for almost everyone on this planet was disastrous,founded Internxt Drive and in a matter of a few months he went from having two workers (he and another colleague), to having 15 employees.

“We have gone little by little. I started selling the product, a year ago there were two of us, another boy and me. But we launched the product, they started hiring us and I started hiring people and then more and more,” he explains very simply . His idea is to close 2021 with a minimum turnover of one million euros and reach 300,000 users.

His next clients are large companies, such as oil companies, European banks and institutions and governments of other countries, but It has not yet closed the agreements and prefers not to reveal names.

The coronavirus, an ally

The pandemic says, it helped him to grow, and that cannot be said by everyone. “With the issue of covid we did a sprint because all the companies were afraid for their data. If you want to have confidential information, instead of having the files in the office – because look what happens next if you don’t have a security team dedicated to this – we guarantee that these files are only yours, “explained the young businessman.

Internxt Drive is a system that is encrypted on the user’s device with special security because “our servers have encrypted fragments of files, so it is super mega-private”, details the Valencian.

It is currently available for both individuals and companies, makes use of end-to-end encryption and blockchain technology so that the uploaded files are completely safe from third parties.

Villalba is part of The Next Web's 'T500' list, a list that includes the 500 most influential young people in the technological field, and was nominated for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe 2018.

As described on the 20 minutes site: “The main difference between Internxt Drive and the well-known Google Drive or Dropbox is that it fragments the files and these are encrypted on the devices, so that only each user has access to them. To understand it fast: the files you upload to this cloud are end-to-end encrypted, fragmented, and then spread across different machines around the world, so the servers your data is on contain only encrypted chunks, never entire files. And only you have the decryption key and can retrieve the fragments. “

“Our product It is the first cloud that you can really trust. A different online storage space ”, says Villalba, who seems to have found the key to becoming one of the leaders of the future.