The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Claims rejected a lawsuit filed by a young man against his sister, who demanded that she pay him the remaining 102,500 dirhams from a loan he obtained for her.

The court indicated that the plaintiff did not provide evidence that he had taken a bank loan, nor did he provide evidence of the value of the amount handed over to the defendant.

The young man claimed that he took a loan of 100,000 dirhams, with an interest rate of 20,000 dirhams, and handed it over to the defendant as a financial debt, provided that 2,500 dirhams were paid monthly.

He said that she paid seven installments and then stopped paying, and when she demanded the amount, she stalled and did not pay her obligations, and he provided a document for his claim, copies of a declaration and a family agreement, and a copy of a bank account statement, in addition to a copy of conversations via the social networking program “WhatsApp”, while the plaintiff stated She has to believe that the amounts transferred from her were to help him and not as he claims. She stated that she was writing during the transfer to the plaintiff the reason for the transfer.

The conversations stated that she was committed to repaying a bank loan and he did not provide evidence – or that she acknowledged during the talks – that she received it in cash, indicating that the transfers are not evidence, and the plaintiff did not provide evidence that he had paid the loan in full to ask the defendant what he had paid.

The court ruled dismissing the case.