The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a girl was obligated to pay a young man an amount of 22 thousand dirhams that he had transferred to him, but she refused to return it and claimed that it was a gift because he wanted to propose to her. The court obligated the defendant to compensate the plaintiff with an amount of 500 dirhams.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a girl in which he demanded that she be obligated to pay him an amount of 22 thousand dirhams, financial compensation in the amount of 2000 dirhams, and interest at 5%, and obligating her to pay fees and expenses, with the ruling including immediate entry into force, indicating that he lent the defendant an amount of 22 thousand dirhams at intervals, and she did not respond. This amount is his, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum in which she decided that the amounts transferred to her from the plaintiff were as donations and gifts because the plaintiff wanted to get engaged to her.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that, according to the decision in accordance with the Civil Transactions Law, “no one is permitted to take another person’s money without a legitimate reason. If he takes it, he must return it,” noting that the plaintiff filed his present lawsuit based on the fact that he loaned the defendant this amount at intervals. The defendant was present during the hearing of the case and did not deny that the plaintiff had transferred this amount to her. She maintained that these amounts were not a loan, but were gifts and a donation from the plaintiff to her. The papers were devoid of the validity of the defendant’s defense, and she is the one who bears the burden of proving that, and she did not request an investigation. To prove the validity of her defense, and then the court proves to her the validity of her debt to the plaintiff in this amount.

Regarding the request for compensation, the court indicated that it concluded that it was the defendant’s mistake, and that mistake resulted in material damages to the plaintiff, represented by depriving him of benefiting from the amount, as well as moral damages, represented by the grief and grief that befell him. The court deems that compensation to the plaintiff for all material and moral damages is sufficient. In the amount of 500 dirhams, the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 22 thousand and 500 dirhams, and obligated her to pay fees and expenses.