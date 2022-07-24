A young man demanded a girl to return the dowry and the gifts he gave her (perfume, incense, etc.), as well as the sums of money incurred in preparing the wedding party, as her family decided to break off the engagement and not to complete the marriage, as a result of a dispute between his mother and the mother of the bride.

This came as part of legal awareness sessions presented by Legal Counsel, Dr. Youssef Al Sharif, through “Emirates Today”, to shed light on the Personal Status Law and its new articles.

The questioner said: “I am a young man (28 years old). I got engaged to a girl, and her family asked for a dowry worth more than what is legally prescribed, and I paid the dowry in addition to a net and valuable gifts, and we set the day of the marriage contract, and the wedding was prepared, as we agreed with the restaurant, photography, music, kosha and others, and we set up The party tent in front of her family’s house, and I paid more than 10 thousand dirhams for these arrangements.”

He added: “On the night of the marriage ceremony, a dispute occurred between my mother and my fiancée’s mother, and the latter decided to break off the engagement, and our attempts to calm things down and complete the marriage ceremony did not succeed, despite my holding on to the girl.”

He indicated that he had to accept the fait accompli, but his fiancée’s family refused to return the dowry he paid as well as the gifts and the network, and the expenses of the ceremony that did not take place, and they also told him that perfume, incense and others were used, and the dowry that his fiancée bought clothes for the party, as for the introductions he paid to prepare the wedding They said that this is not their business and he must act to return it.

He asks: Is he legally entitled to recover what he paid of dowry, gifts and the cost of preparing the wedding after annulment of the engagement by the girl’s family? What are the legal procedures?

For his part, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif said that this situation recurs frequently, so the law and the legislature confronted it, and clarified its ruling. Articles (18/2, 3, 4, 5, 6) stipulated that “if one of the parties abandons the engagement or dies, The dowry that he paid in kind or its value on the day of arrest is recovered if it is not possible to return it in kind. From him, and if one of the two parties abandons the engagement, and there is no condition or custom, and if it is not required, then he has no right to take back anything he gave to the other, and the other has the right to take back what he gave, and if the abandonment is by virtue, he has the right to take back what he gave, if it exists. Or its value on the day of capture, if it is lost or consumed, and the other has no right to recover it.”

Al-Sharif indicated that the girl is considered the one who abandoned the engagement, and therefore the law stopped with the suitor, but the questioner mentioned that he paid a dowry more than what was decided by the law regarding dowries, which stipulates that the dowry is 20 thousand dirhams in advance, and 30 thousand recently, and the question: Will the suitor appreciate To return the amount that exceeded this amount?

He said that he believed that the court would ignore his claim that what he had paid in full, and would rule not to hear anything in excess of this amount.

With regard to incense and gifts, the fiancée is obliged to pay the suitor their value, as well as the entire party expenses, and the questioner must prove it, whether with invoices or pictures at the time of receiving the gifts if they deny it.



