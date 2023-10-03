The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to reject the lawsuit of a young man who accused a girl of borrowing 200,000 dirhams and refusing to repay, noting that the plaintiff’s statements were sent.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit against a girl, demanding that she be obligated to pay 200,000 dirhams and 20,000 dirhams in compensation, and the legal interest is 12% from the due date until full payment, while obliging her to pay fees and expenses, indicating that he lent the defendant the claim amount as a debt via Bank transfer, and when she was asked to pay, she delayed doing so, and as support for her claim, he provided scanned copies of a bank statement and bank transfer receipts, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum in which she demanded that the lawsuit be dismissed.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that, according to the provisions of the Evidence Law, “the plaintiff must prove his right and the defendant has the right to deny it,” noting that the plaintiff did not provide anything to support his claim and his statements were sent in this regard, and the bank’s account statement was proving the fact of the transfer of funds and no He explains the reason, and the plaintiff was responsible for proving his claim and providing evidence for what he claims, and he did not request any method of proof, and thus he based his claim on transmitted statements that had no real evidence, and the court ruled to reject the case as it stands, and imposed fees and expenses on the plaintiff.