The victim informed one of the agents about the situation of physical and psychological violence that he was suffering.

01/08/2025



Updated at 5:30 p.m.





The Local Police of Ibiza has 27-year-old man arrested by threats and abuseboth physically and psychologically, to your partner on public roads.

As reported by Ibiza City Council this Wednesday, on the night of January 2, a patrol from the Night Unit of the Local Police arrested this person.

One of the agents had been informed by the victim about the situation of physical and psychological violence that she was suffering from her partner as well as the threats, so he made a complaint for gender violence which led to the investigation of a police report at the National Police Station.