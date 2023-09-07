The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia arrested a 24-year-old in Fuente Álamo as the alleged perpetrator of a sexual assault on a neighbor of the municipality that occurred last August. The arrested man was made available to the Court of Cartagena, which ordered his admission to prison.

The investigation began when the victim reported to the Benemérita that he had suffered a sexual assault, committed, moments before going to the barracks, on the greenway of the municipality.

In her account, the young woman told the agents that she had gone out for a walk early and that, on the way, she met a man who looked at her strangely. A few minutes later, she was tackled from behind and thrown off the path by this individual who, already on the ground, tried to take off her clothes. The resistance and resolution of the victim allowed her to flee the scene on the run.

From that moment, specialists in the Judicial Police began an investigation aimed at obtaining all the evidence, both at the crime scene and from possible witnesses, to find the suspect.

He took advantage of the absence of witnesses



The agents found out that, although the area is usually frequented by hikers and residents of the area, at that time of the morning there were no other people who could have seen what happened.

Although only the victim’s testimony was available, the Civil Guard took samples of the clothes the young woman was wearing at the time, to identify the attacker, who was only known to be a young man of South American origin.

After several days of investigation, it was found that the physical characteristics of a young man, who lived near the place where the attack took place, coincided with those of the suspect. Apparently, the proximity of his home to the path along which the victim was walking allowed him to flee the place on foot without being seen.

The Civil Guard requested an entry and search warrant at his home, where various effects allegedly related to the crime under investigation were found.