The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia arrested a young man in Torre Pacheco as the alleged perpetrator of three robberies with force committed in a company in the construction sector of the municipality, according to sources from the Armed Institute through a statement.

The investigation began at the beginning of October, when the Benemérita received the complaint from the owner. From the information provided by the injured party and the first investigations carried out, the civil guards, specialized in Citizen Security Prevention, verified that the facilities were robbed for three consecutive days and that the same person was behind the robberies.

According to the investigation, the alleged perpetrator accessed the premises by jumping over one of the perimeter fences, to do so he linked some cables from the fence that closes the company to facilitate his access by jumping inside. Once inside the company, in a short space of time, he was mainly looking for tools and machinery. In the three robberies he collected more than twenty machines from the company.

The first indications obtained allowed the civil guards to establish the main line of investigation on a young man, with a long history of committing similar crimes and a resident of the municipality, although without a fixed residence. They found that the suspect was constantly changing his address, using the houses he occupied and different relatives to do so, all to make it difficult to capture him. In addition, the agents verified that there was a judicial indictment in force regarding the young man, which requested the search, arrest and appearance of him in court.

arrested in August



The now detainee was also arrested at the end of last August as the alleged perpetrator of five crimes of robbery with force in a construction company, in which he seized abundant material and tools.

The arrested person and the proceedings carried out were placed at the disposition of the San Javier Investigating Court, which decreed his imprisonment.