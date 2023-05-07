A 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, two citizens, died in a head-on collision of two vehicles on a non-dual road on the street leading from the Masafi area in the Emirate of Fujairah to Dibba-Masafi Street, according to the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command, Colonel Saleh Muhammad Abdullah. Al-Dhanhani.

Al-Dhanhani stated that a communication was received by the operations room at the General Command in Fujairah, stating that a collision occurred between two vehicles on a non-double road in the Emirate of Fujairah, and immediately police and national ambulance patrols moved to the site of the accident the moment the communication was received at seven in the morning last Thursday, which It was found to have occurred as a result of erroneous overtaking on a non-dual carriageway.

He pointed out that the bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital, while the Traffic and Patrols Department received the accident file to complete the legal procedures.

He called on drivers to adhere to traffic instructions, avoid overtaking other vehicles in a wrong way, and ensure that the road is clear in the event of overtaking or moving to the other lane, in addition to not overtaking any other vehicle except from its left side, and not moving between lanes in a reckless manner that exposes the driver to danger. Direction change signals when you want to change lane, avoid sudden deviation, and make sure to use the correct lane if moving to another road.

