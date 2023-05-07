The State Public Prosecution confirmed that the family is primarily responsible for protecting young people from falling into the clutches of drugs, as every family must take the means to protect its children from falling victim to this scourge, monitor children, regulate their expenses, and monitor their behavior, to protect and immunize them, but it must This should be done in an atmosphere of understanding and dialogue.

The Public Prosecution, through its official account on Twitter, under the title “Story and Lesson”, presented the story of a young man who fell victim to the scourge of drugs, as it stated that he was in the prime of his life, and got a job, after he finished his university studies, and after a year his father was surprised that he had started When he was absent from work, and he noticed a change in his behavior, his father did not let the matter pass without investigating the reason for that, so he contacted his son’s friends and colleagues at work, and after searching and communicating to find out the reason for the change in his son’s behavior, the father discovered that his son was accompanying a well-known person of misbehavior, and that he was previously convicted of drug abuse cases, and here the father went to his son, and kept talking to him, and trying to convince him to reveal to him the reasons for changing his behavior, and not going to work, and after his father’s insistence, the son admitted that he had taken a drug, and he became Addicted to it, because of that person he met, so the father of the young man went to the Public Prosecution, and asked for treatment of his son from the scourge of drugs, so a decision was issued by the Public Prosecution to subject the young man to treatment, and he had already committed to the treatment plan, moved away from the bad companion, and returned to practicing his life as a good individual in the society.

The State Public Prosecution, as part of its continuous legal awareness on its accounts on social networking sites, stated that according to Federal Law No. (14) of 1995 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and its amendments, narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances are each natural or synthetic substance included in the list. The law, and according to the law, it is not permissible to take narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances in any form, or to use them personally except for treatment, according to a medical prescription from the attending physician, and the penalty for violating that is imprisonment, and the court may, in addition to the previous penalty, adjudicate a fine of no less than 10 thousand dirhams.

The Public Prosecution pointed out that a criminal case is not instituted against a user of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, if the user, on his own, his spouse, or one of his relatives up to the second degree applies to the Addiction Treatment Unit, the Public Prosecution, or the police, requesting that he be deposited for treatment at the unit. That the unit decides to remove him in accordance with Article (43) of the same law.

