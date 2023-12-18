The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to reject the lawsuit of a young man who accused his friend of seizing his vehicle, and demanded that he be obliged to pay him its price amounting to 240 thousand dirhams. The court indicated that it requested that the decisive oath be directed to the person of the defendant, and the latter took it, thus ending the dispute.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit against his friend, in which he demanded that he be obliged to pay him an amount of 240 thousand dirhams, hear witness testimony, obligate the defendant to have legal interest at the rate of 12% from the date of the claim until full payment, and that the ruling include immediate enforcement without bail, and as a precaution to direct The decisive oath for the defendant, indicating that he bought a vehicle worth 240 thousand dirhams, and for the reason that there were restrictions on his name at the traffic police station, he agreed with the defendant to register it in his name until his status was modified, and then transferred it to him, but when he was asked to implement the agreement, he refused, and took possession of the vehicle. .

Before deciding on the matter, the court ruled to direct the decisive oath to the defendant, so the latter requested to submit a request to amend the wording of the decisive oath by making it that the payment of the amount of the vehicle was made through his brother. So the court amended the wording of the decisive oath, so he swore it in the form (I swear to God Almighty that I am the true owner of the vehicle in question, and that I Who bought it, and that my brother was the one who paid its value on my behalf, and that the plaintiff is not the real owner of the aforementioned vehicle, and did not pay any part of its value, and that he did not agree with me to register it in my name temporarily, and God is a witness of what I say).

The court explained that the decisive oath is the one that the adversary directs to his opponent in whatever state the case is in, when he lacks evidence of the validity of his claim, whenever its conditions are met, regardless of the value of the dispute, and taking the oath or abandoning it results in resolving the dispute regarding the incident that was the subject of it in an manner that is not permissible. The opponent may then request proof of this by evidence or by appointing an expert, etc. The court indicated that the plaintiff had requested that the decisive oath be administered to the defendant in order to appeal to the latter’s conscience. The court had responded to his request regarding the decisive oath, and the defendant attended and took it, thus ending the dispute. The court ruled to reject the case and oblige the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses of the case.