The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a case filed by a young man against his friend, in which he demanded to oblige him to refund 154 thousand dirhams that he transferred to his bank account, and the court indicated that the bank transfer is in fulfillment of a debt based on the person who ordered the transfer in favor of the beneficiary.

In the details, the judiciary man obligated him to pay the plaintiff an amount of 154 thousand dirhams, the value of bank transfers, and obligated him to pay the delayed interest from the date of the judicial claim until full payment, in addition to fees, expenses, and legal fees, indicating that he transferred the claimed amount to the plaintiff’s bank account. against him under transfer bonds, and upon requesting him to return the transferred amount, the defendant refused to return it without any legal justification.

While the defendant denied the debt, confirmed his willingness to take the oath that this amount is not a debt, and submitted a response memorandum, at the end of which he requested the dismissal of the case, while obliging the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

For its part, the court clarified, in the rationale for its ruling, that the plaintiff is asking the defendant in the current case for the amounts that have been transferred, amounting to 154 thousand dirhams, as being in his possession, and it was proven that the plaintiff did not provide evidence that those amounts had been occupied by the defendant as a debt. In terms of presenting any agreement proving that he transferred it to the defendant by way of a loan, just as the transfers do not simply make the plaintiff a creditor of their value to the defendant, and the plaintiff had to prove the validity of his claim that the amounts of those transfers are considered an advance and a debt from him owed by the defendant.

The court indicated that, according to the decision of the Commercial Transactions Law, which makes a bank transfer a fulfillment of a debt based on the ordering the transfer in the interest of the beneficiary, the plaintiff, in his capacity as the one who ordered the bank transfer, is the one charged with proof, and he was unable to prove that, in addition to the fact that the defendant denied His debt was preoccupied with the claimed amount, and the court ruled to dismiss the case and obligated the complainant to pay the expenses.

The court rejected a lawsuit filed by a young man against his friend, in which he demanded that he be obliged to return the amount.